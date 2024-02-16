Belltown shooting leaves one person in critical condition

A person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition following a shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. on Friday in the 2200 block of 3rd Ave., near Belltown Grocery.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not specified if this was a random shooting or if the victim and suspect(s) knew each other.

Avoid the area.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.