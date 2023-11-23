Black Friday outlook: Washingtonians expected to spend more this year, Macy's employees plan to protest

A staggering 182 million people are expected to shop from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. According to new research, despite recent inflation and elevated interest rates, Washingtonians are expected to spend more this year.

According to the Washington Retail Association, local consumers are expected to spend more this Black Friday than last year. A potential increase of 3-4%.

"Recent revisions to government data indicate that consumers haven’t drawn down as much of their pandemic savings as some believed, and savings are still providing a buffer to support spending."

A recent survey by McKinsey and Company projects that American shoppers will be especially patient this holiday season. Their estimates predict roughly 80% of consumers are willing to wait for a cheaper deal.

"They’re still shopping, demand is still there, but consumers are definitely spending with more caution than last year and what we saw is that they are less inclined to splurge," said Kelsey Robinson with McKinsey & Company."

For those in Western Washington looking to do their Black Friday shopping at Macy’s, be prepared for protests.

Protesters are gearing up for demonstrations at three Macy’s stores. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Black Friday, employees at Southcenter, Alderwood and Bellis Fair locations will picket.

As a nod to the famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, hundreds of protestors plan to match the event with giant inflatable balloons and live music performances.

"It's going to be kind of nuts," said Lisa Lewick, an Alderwood Macy's employee. "A bit out of the ordinary.

Lewick shared with FOX 13 that safety concerns are a major motivator for the group.

Those planning to skip the crowds and instead scroll at home will likely stumble across more than a holiday gift deal. Amazon is streaming its first-ever NFL game on Black Friday.