Black women face higher risk of dying from breast cancer, experts say

October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Washington. However, the risks of this disease are significantly higher for one population in particular.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation said survivability of breast cancer is lower among Black women, reporting the population has a 40% increased risk of dying than other women with a new diagnosis.

Dr. Eileen Consorti, director of Overlake Cancer Center, said racial disparities from social, economic and behavioral factors contribute to the higher mortality rate.

"They’re afraid to come in and get that test done. Economically underserved areas, typically not insured. Afraid to search out clinics that can provide that service to them. And then lastly, Black women are at more increased risk for developing a more aggressive type of breast cancer called Triple-negative Breast Cancer, which has a worse prognosis," explained Dr. Consorti.

Early detection is key to saving lives for all women. Especially for Black women, says Dr. Consorti, who is a breast surgeon and breast cancer survivor. She suggests annual mammograms starting at age 40 or younger if there is suspicion.

"Very scary. And then also, too, just with the dynamic of our patients being a lot younger, too. It’s just eye-opening every time. Every diagnosis, it is eye-opening. And it’s just so important for everyone to get their screening and be active in their care," said Terren Rodriguez, a medical assistant in the Breast Surgery Center at Overlake Cancer Center.

Brenda Mvula is a patient at Overlake Cancer Center. She moved to Seattle from Africa in July 2022 to start a new life after losing her beloved sister to breast cancer in April 2022. Little did Brenda realize a cancer diagnosis would soon be her fate.

"I just saw a swelling on my breast. So, after I saw the swelling, I didn’t want to believe that it could be breast cancer. So, I kept pushing it aside. I was like, maybe it’s just swelling, you know? And then eventually I decided to go to the hospital," said Brenda.

During her visit to Overlake Cancer Center in Nov. 2022, radiologists discovered a lump in her right breast. It was later diagnosed as stage three breast cancer.

"You see a large, irregular, high-density mass with ill-defined margins and lateral aspect of her right breast," said Dr. Steven Scallon, a radiologist at Overlake Cancer Center showing FOX 13 results of Brenda’s mammogram. "It’s a large mass. It’s over four centimeters in size. It’s likely been growing for at least a couple of years or so, or even more."

"I didn’t want to believe it. And after I was told, I didn’t even know what to do or what to say. So, all I could do was cry. I’m here in the U.S. alone, my family is back home. I just saw my world crumbling, like that was the end of me," said Brenda.

In March 2023, she began an aggressive six-month treatment of chemotherapy.

"She also has Leukemia, so she was being treated for Leukemia at the same time she was being treated for her breast cancer," said Dr. Stephen Lemon, a medical oncologist for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. "Nowadays, we do have better treatments. They’re more targeted, they have less of the side effects you hear about—somebody having to stay in bed all day. We want people to do their activities and not be too tired or too worn out to live their lives."

Brenda said she finished her chemo strong with minimal side effects. In Sept. 2023, she had a double mastectomy and a lymph node removed under her right arm to reduce the risks of the cancer returning.

"It was hard, having [my] breasts removed. But I think I’m now beginning to accept that this is who I am now. So, life has to go on," said Brenda.

"It breaks my heart when I see these women come in with advanced disease when I’m thinking, ‘Gee, if they just would have come in when this tumor was small and could be treated. And their survivability would be so much better,’" said Consorti.

Treatment and thoughtful care at Overlake are what Brenda said saved her life from becoming part of the alarming statistic among Black women. She begins her radiation treatment on Nov. 5.

In memory of her sister, Brenda said her faith will keep her strong in the fight for her life.

"I’m so optimistic that I’m going to beat this thing because I will not allow cancer to bring me down," said Brenda. "I see God in my life, I see God manifesting in my life. So, that is the whole reason why I see myself going."