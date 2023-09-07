Blaine Border Patrol rescues 3 people stranded by human smugglers

article

The U.S. Border Patrol Blaine Sector rescued three people who were abandoned in the mountains near Sumas by human smugglers.

Last week, Border Patrol agents received a distress call from a woman who said she and two others had been abandoned and they were stranded in the mountains.

Using the woman's GPS location on her phone and photos sent to them, they were able to find and rescue the group.

All three were medically cleared and determined to be undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

"Human smugglers are callous individuals who do not value human life. They put these individual’s lives in danger by abandoning them in the mountains," said Blaine Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rosario Vasquez. "Fortunately, in this case, Border Patrol agents who are highly trained in search-and-rescue techniques were able to locate them and get them safely out of the mountains."