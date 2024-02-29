Body found in Tacoma, police investigating
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating after a body was found in Tacoma on Thursday morning.
Officers were called just after 7:00 a.m. to reports of a body near S 56th St and S Alaska St.
When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground. Fire personnel pronounced the man deceased.
Detectives are investigating the incident, and it is not yet known what led up to the death. A cause of death has not yet been determined.