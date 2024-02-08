Brittany Mahomes named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie before Super Bowl

Brittany Mahomes will officially be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue, the magazine publication announced Thursday.

Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be featured as a 2024 rookie.

"The entrepreneur and mom of two will be featured alongside our roster of women who empower, inspire and use their platforms to be both seen and heard," Sports Illustrated wrote on Instagram on February 8.

The 28-year-old told the magazine she is "so grateful for this opportunity."

Brittany Mahomes on Sports Illustrated opportunity

"I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief," she told the publication. "As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]."

Brittany Mahomes attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at TUDUM Theater on July 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Mahomes is a former professional soccer player and currently a co-owner of the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team.

"Founder of the world’s first-ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination," MJ Day, the publication’s editor said in a statement. "We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide."

You can see Mahomes’ first few official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit images from her photoshoot here.

The announcement comes just days before Super Bowl 2024, as Mahomes’ Chiefs are set to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Brittany revealed in an Instagram Story that she has touched down in Las Vegas.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.