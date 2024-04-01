In response to escalating concerns from homeowners about rampant drug use and vandalism, the City of Everett has taken decisive action to combat illegal activities in the Port Gardner neighborhood by establishing a buffer zone aimed to address the issues plaguing the community.

The buffer zone initiative comes after numerous complaints from residents regarding loitering, camping, and property damage in the vicinity of Andy's Place, a supportive housing facility operated by Compass Health.

Homeowners have expressed frustration over the deteriorating situation, with some citing instances of having their homes vandalized and feeling unsafe in their own neighborhood.

At a recent Everett City Council meeting, a concerned neighbor voiced support for the buffer zone, highlighting the immediate impact Andy's Place had on the area.

"We've all had our homes vandalized on Lombard Avenue," the neighbor stated, illustrating the pervasive nature of the problem. "A large amount of people hanging out in the alleys. Drug use … we've seen homeless people camping out around the Compass Health campus," they added, emphasizing the safety concerns for the entire neighborhood.

Dan McGivern can see the towering complex from his front yard. McGivern has mixed feelings over the use of these buffer zones but hopes the tactic can bridge the growing divide in the neighborhood.

"There are downsides to it … there are externalities, but it's something we need as a community," shared McGivern. "It has to go somewhere, so I’m glad the city is at least taking steps to mitigate."

In response to the implementation of the buffer zone, Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health, issued a statement acknowledging the city's decision. Sebastian emphasized that Compass Health has been in communication with the City of Everett and does not foresee significant impacts on their operations. The facility already has 24/7 security, a coordinated response protocol with emergency services partners and a good neighbor policy in place to ensure a safe environment for clients, residents, staff and neighbors.

Since its opening over two years ago, Andy's Place has served as a vital resource for community members experiencing homelessness and mental health needs. More than 120 individuals, including 15 veterans, have found support and stability at the facility. Sebastian reaffirmed Compass Health's commitment to providing behavioral health services and working closely with city officials and law enforcement to support the community.

The buffer zone initiative is part of the city's broader strategy to improve community safety and address issues related to homelessness and behavioral health. Approved by the Everett City Council in May 2023, the ordinance allows for the creation of service facility buffer zones to mitigate negative activities in designated areas. These buffer zones are designed to protect businesses and residents while offering enhanced social worker deployment, focused enforcement and rapid response to address encampments.

Additionally, the ordinance requires any group, agency, or individual distributing goods or services within a buffer zone to apply for a Right of Way Use permit. This measure aims to increase responsibility and reduce the challenging effects often associated with the distribution of goods in public spaces.

The City of Everett remains committed to providing outreach, services, and enforcement within the buffer zones. It is prohibited for individuals to sit or lie down on city property within these zones, and the distribution of goods or services without proper authorization is not allowed. Residents and organizations interested in providing services within public Right of Ways can apply for permits through the city's official channels.

The service facility buffer zones ordinance and more information are available on the city's website, as the city continues its efforts to maintain safety and well-being in the Port Gardner neighborhood.

