Car crashes into popular bar in Seattle

A car crashed into a popular bar in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Thursday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded after a car crashed into a building near the corner of 1st Ave. and Vine St. FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene and saw that the outdoor seating structure of "Some Random Bar" had been destroyed.

Police at the scene say there does not appear to be any damage to the actual building.

The SFD says no one was in the car when they arrived at the scene. Authorities believe that the person who crashed into the structure was not seriously injured, since they were able to flee the scene before police arrived.

The northbound lanes of 1st Ave. were closed while crews worked to get everything cleaned up.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.