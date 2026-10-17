Dangerous levels of carbon dioxide cause evacuations in Ballard

The Brief Hazmat crews are responding to a commercial building in Ballard after "dangerous levels" of carbon dioxide were detected, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Around 10:45 a.m., the agency said that nearby businesses were being evacuated as a safety precaution. Fire crews did not state what the source of the carbon dioxide leak was, nor did they state when they believed the situation would be officially cleared.



Hazmat crews are responding to a commercial building in Ballard after "dangerous levels" of carbon dioxide were detected, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

What we know:

Seattle Fire said around 10:30 a.m. on Monday that it received reports of a carbon dioxide alarm activation near the 5400 block of Ballard Ave.

Around 10:45 a.m., the agency said that nearby businesses were being evacuated as a safety precaution.

Just before 11:30 a.m., hazmat crews reportedly detected dangerous levels of carbon dioxide and were working to secure the leak.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews said they secured the leak and that all buildings were safe to reoccupy. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Fire crews did not state where the leak originated.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.

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