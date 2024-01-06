Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
6
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM PST, Olympics
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
High Surf Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie trays sold at Sam's Club

Published 
Recalls
Associated Press
Image 1 of 5

Salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meats. Image: CDC alert

At least two dozen people in 14 states have been sickened, including five who were hospitalized, by salmonella poisoning tied to recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam's Club stores, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products this week because they may be tainted with salmonella.

The meat trays are labeled "Bussetto Food Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata and Dry Copa," with lot number LO75330300 and a best-by date of April 27. They have establishment numbers EST. 7543B inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and EST. #47967 on the package.

Illnesses were reported between Nov. 20, 2023, and Dec. 18, 2023. Salmonella infections can be dangerous for young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers should check their refrigerators for the products and return them to the place of purchase or throw them away, the CDC said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.