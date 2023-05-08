Charges referred for 5 teens accused of armed robbery in Bellevue

Bellevue Police detectives referred criminal charges to the King County Prosecutor's Office for five teenagers accused of armed robbery and shooting at officers.

The five teens—a 17-year-old, 16-year-old, and three 15-year-olds—are suspected of robbing a 7-11 at Main St and Bellevue Way on April 26. According to authorities, three suspects entered the store and fired a shot, then left with cash.

Two other suspects stayed in the car and sped off when everyone got back in.

The five attempted to drive out of Bellevue, but encountered Bothell Police, reportedly shooting at officers.

They were eventually taken into custody in Shoreline, where two handguns and other evidence was collected.

Bellevue Police note that neighboring agencies are investigating similar armed robberies that same night, and it is not yet known if the five teenagers are responsible for one or more of them.

Detectives referred charges including first-degree robbery, aiming or discharging firearms and first-degree malicious mischief.

Authorities say the five teens were booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center and later released.