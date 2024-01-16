Expand / Collapse search
Check your tickets: WA Lottery reports $6.3 million in unclaimed prizes

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. - Washington's Lottery is encouraging players to check their tickets, as there are currently 22 unclaimed prizes totaling $6,305,000.

These unclaimed prizes are set to expire soon, including a Match 4 ticket worth $10,000 sold at the Super Lucky store in Bothell that expires January 22.

A $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket purchased in Auburn has also gone unclaimed.

You can find a full list of unclaimed top prizes here.

Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days from the drawing date.

If these prizes remain unclaimed, Washington's Lottery will donate the winnings to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which supports education across Washington state. It not only helps college students, but supports early childhood education programs as well. Learn more about WOPA here

Washington's Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Kennewick, Olympia, Spokane and Vancouver. Players with winning tickets of $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office and schedule an appointment to make a safe, secure in-person claim.