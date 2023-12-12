Woman visiting from Chicago has rental car with expensive gifts stolen from Silverdale Target

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men for questioning regarding a rental car that was stolen from an out-of-towner and was filled with expensive gifts.

A woman from Chicago was visiting her mother in Silverdale on Dec. 8 when she stopped at Target for about half an hour. When she left, she looked for her rental car in the parking lot but couldn't find it.

She told deputies that she had been shopping all day for her mother's new home.

Inside the car was:

A Michael Kors wallet

Cash

2 credit cards

Various household items

Insignia TV

2 iPads and an iPad case/keyboard

2 MacBook laptops

2 iPhones

Accent furniture

Decorative pillows

A storage organizer

She later told deputies that she believed the fob had fallen out when she took her phone out of her pocket.

Deputies are now looking for two men for questioning regarding the theft.

They believe two men, seen on surveillance video walking into Target together, may have found the fob. The pair walked in together, walked around the store separately for nine minutes, and left together.

It appears that the men left in the CRV they arrived in. However, deputies said they drove through the parking lot and drove past the rented Corolla that would eventually be stolen. Surveillance footage shows the CRV circle back and the passenger gets out of the vehicle and opens the driver door to the Corolla. The rear lights turn on and the car pulls forward.

The Corolla was last seen eastbound on Randall Way towards Applebees. The Kitsap Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov