New cameras installed at Seattle rec center after faulty gear failed to capture clues in teen's death

It's been almost two months since the death of Chief Sealth High School student Mobarak Adam and tonight his family is no closer to learning who killed him.

The 15-year-old was shot to death at a community center near campus, and the details surrounding what happened remain a mystery.

Security video could have helped by providing clues if the cameras at the Southwest Recreation Complex, which includes the Teen Life Center, had been working.

FOX 13 learned the cameras at the facility have been broken for years and Seattle Parks and Recreation is currently working to fix the situation.

They are starting with the installation of new cameras, some of which are already visible on the exterior of the building. Parents say it's a step in the right direction.

"I think it provides an extra safety benefit that we definitely need," said Shane Colegrove, West Seattle resident.

Parents like Colegrove, whose children play or swim at the complex, say the large cameras now visible on the exterior are a good start for safety.

"I think it’s great, I’m sort of a new participant in the family pool area and the playground, but as a young parent I think it’s wonderful," said Colegrove.

One new camera sits near the entrance where Seattle Police say Adam was killed. Detectives say he was found inside a bathroom, very close to doors.

In these before and after pictures, one of which FOX 13 took the day of the shooting, there was no camera there in January.

A person with ties to Parks and Recreation agreed to do an interview with us about the new cameras if we disguised their voice, as they wished to remain anonymous.

"All of that would be completely new, which, rightfully so. They should be installing new cameras, with a high school and middle school across the street," they said.

The person also said cameras are needed in order to keep people accountable.

"I think it’s really unfortunate that they weren’t working. I think that adds to the safety of the neighborhood and of the community center," they said. "They are important, especially at this time with so much craziness going on."

Seattle Parks and Recreation spokesperson Rachel Schulkin declined an on-camera interview, but told FOX 13 by phone that it was unclear how old the previous camera sytem was, but that it had stopped working five years ago.

She said the new system should be up and running by the end of the month.

"I hope and trust the city and SPD are doing their best to kind of curb whatever random violence is going on in the area, but if cameras like the ones you are talking about, add an extra deterrent to that sort of criminal behavior, I think that’s great," said Colegrove.

A small memorial still sits outside the center in tribute to Adam. FOX 13 reached out to Seattle Police for more information on the shooting investigation. Police say they aren't commenting as the investigation is ongoing.

Family members are trying to raise funding online to hire a private investigator in the case.

