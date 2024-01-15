Community rallies in Everett to honor civil rights champion Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to a better, unified world. People in the greater Everett community honored the Civil Rights champion on Monday with a peaceful march followed by a rally and resource fair.

"Through Dr. King’s wisdom, we find that the pathway to building a better world begins with the duty of each of us," said an event speaker.

People of all races, ages and backgrounds joined together for the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee’s annual ceremony honoring Dr. King’s dream.

"We’re one family, we’re one unit. Doesn’t matter what anybody looks like, don’t matter where they come from, doesn’t matter about any of that. It’s a matter of your heart and about your loyalty," said event participant Michael Thomas of Mill Creek.

This year’s theme was, "It starts with me. Not a commemoration, but a continuation." The community rallied to continue Dr. King’s dream of a more peaceful and just society for all people.

"He told us that true peace is not merely the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice," said an event speaker.

"It just shows that the dream is not invalid. The dream still continues, and we still have to keep working for that dream. We still have to be the change we want to see. So, that means being involved in my local government, that means making sure I vote," event participant Dyshauntic Bletson, of Marysville.

The Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee also hosted a day of service Sunday honoring Dr. King. The service included awarding young people who were recognized as "Prodigies for Peace" in the community.

"My dream is for us to keep going on throughout the year. Don’t let it be just one time of the year. Let’s do it all year round," said Bleston, also a committee member.

Through their songs, their chants, and their steps, event participants said Dr. King’s legacy will live on through those who dare to dream.

"As long as you live by those dreams and you march to your dreams each day, you’re going to see success," said Thomas. "You’re marching for what you believe in."