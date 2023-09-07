Country music star Zach Bryan arrested over incident with police

article

Country music star Zach Bryan got arrested in Oklahoma after an alleged run-in with police.

The news of the arrest, first reported by TMZ, was later confirmed by Bryan himself around 7:30 p.m. Bryan, who apparently have since bonded out and is back on the road, took to social media to admit he got into "an incident" with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bryan, 27, didn't elaborate on what he did, but admitted "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

Below is the rest of the "I Remember Everything" singer's social media statement:

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Bryan, 27, got arrested in Craig County and is accused of obstructing an investigation charge, TMZ said. It is unknown what Bryan was being investigated for and what he allegedly did to interfere with the process.

As Bryan said on social media, TMZ got a hold of the "I Remember Everything" singer's mugshot on its website.

Law enforcement in Oklahoma have not issued a statement in response to Bryan's arrest. With that being said, there are no official word confirming or denying Bryan's social media post.