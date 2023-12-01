Expand / Collapse search
Cowboy clad crook causes $1M worth of damage at Woodinville winery

Published 
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - Investigators are looking for the person who caused an estimated $1 million in damage by sabotaging Sparkman Cellars winery in Woodinville, when they intentionally spilled 5000 gallons of product.

King County Sheriff’s officials say someone entered Sparkman Cellars on Nov. 22 through a keypad-locked employee entrance.

Surveillance cameras, located both inside and outside the business, captured the entire incident.

The video shows the crook wearing a cowboy hat and poncho as they walk through the Sparkman Cellars parking area. The suspect then struts up to the employee's only entrance and casually opens it.

Inside the business, the footage shows gallons of wine flooding the production floor, until the entire warehouse is covered.

King County Sheriff officials say the suspect emptied two stainless steel wine tanks that held about 2500 gallons in each.

FOX 13 News did the math and that equals about 25,000 bottles of wine, which totals about $1 million in losses. This estimate does not include the cost for cleanup.

Footage shows the suspect exit through a back door and walk away with an open umbrella. 

Investigators have not made any arrests and have no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodinville Police Department or the King County Sheriff's Office.