Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Renton

A suspected kitchen fire in Renton turned hazardous, taking firefighters about an hour to put it out Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., firefighters received a call about a house fire near the corner of SW Langston Pl. and SW Langston Rd. – which is about a block northeast of Earlington Park.

Initial crews quickly upgraded the response to two alarms after seeing the fire had spread to the front, back and attic of the house.

With dual efforts from Puget Sound Fire and Skyway Fire firefighters, the flames would be put to rest, leaving the roof of the home partially gone and the insides in ruin.

It is unclear how many people were home at the time, but according to reports, there were no injuries and the family is getting help from others in the area.

Crews remained on-site for the next few hours in order to keep an eye out for hotspots. The final cause of the flames is pending the ruling of a Renton fire investigator.