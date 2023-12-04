Crews investigate overnight fire at Mukilteo elementary school

Crews are investigating after an elementary school in Mukilteo caught fire overnight.

At around 7 a.m., the Mukilteo Fire Department (MFD) announced that their crews, along with several other agencies, had responded to a fire at Endeavor Elementary School near the corner of Double Eagle Dr. and Harbour Pointe Blvd.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal says the fire may have started in the roof area near the front entrance of the school.

FOX 13 interviewed the school principal, who mentioned that classes were canceled due to significant water and smoke damage on the first floor of the building. She also expressed uncertainty regarding the timeline for students' return.

With winter break starting on Dec. 15, the school aims for students to potentially return before then.

Nobody was inside the school during the fire, and nobody was hurt.

This is a developing story.