Crews knock out fire inside Woodinville Target, investigation underway

Crews are investigating after a fire broke out inside Target in Woodinville Thursday night.

According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), at around 8:19 p.m., crews responded to a fire at the Target near the corner of Woodinville Snohomish Rd. and NE 178th Pl.

The building had been evacuated and crews worked to extinguish the flames.

40 minutes after arriving, firefighters had everything under control.

According to EFR Deputy Fire Chief Doug McDonald, the fire was started somewhere near the toilet paper and paper towel section.

No injuries were reported.

EFR says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.