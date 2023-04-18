Crews rescue backcountry skier who broke his leg near Ruby Mountain

A backcountry skier who broke his leg near Ruby Mountain was rescued on Saturday.

According to the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue (SAR), crews first received the distress call early in the evening. By 6:00 p.m., crews had taken off in a helicopter from Ault Field.

NAS Whidbey Island Search & Rescue, Jul 29, 2020. (Photo: NAS Whidbey Island SAR)

SAR crews quickly spotted the 33-year-old skier, and two crew members rappelled down to hoist him back into the helicopter.

By 7:50 p.m., the patient was inside St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham recovering – meaning the operation took just under two hours to complete.

Featured article

SAR says this is their 6th mission so far this year, including one MEDEVAC, one search and four rescues.