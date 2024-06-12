Crews investigate deadly apartment fire in Tacoma

Crews are investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD), at 12:41 a.m., crews responded to multiple reports of an apartment fire near the corner of N 26th St. and N Vassault St. This area is near Skyline Elementary School.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a first-floor unit in the two-story building.

At around 2:30 a.m., the TFD announced that the fire had been extinguished and remained contained in the first-floor unit. However, one occupant was found dead.

Neighbors were in tears Wednesday morning, saying the man who had lived in the unit with his dogs had always been sweet and willing to help.

TFD investigators will remain on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.