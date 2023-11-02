Deadly assault investigation underway in U-District

A man died from his injuries after an assault early Thursday morning in the University District, police said.

After 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an assault near Northeast 55th Street and University Way Northeast.

When investigators arrived, a 52-year-old man showed police where the victim was and told them the victim was his roommate.

Police said the man had severe injuries.

After attempting life-saving measures by officers and medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seattle police said the victim was a man in his late 50s.

It's unknown what led up to the assault but investigators detained the 52-year-old man and is questioning him. At this intime, the man is not suspect but considered a "subject," according to police.

Homicide detectives are at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.