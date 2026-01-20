Deadly fire investigation underway in Lynnwood, WA

The Brief One man died and four adults were displaced following a duplex fire in Lynnwood late Monday night that required over three dozen firefighters to extinguish. While one firefighter was treated and released for minor injuries, the cause of the fatal blaze remains under investigation as crews monitor the scene for hotspots.



An investigation is underway after a deadly duplex fire in Lynnwood late Monday night.

What we know:

More than three dozen South County firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a two-story duplex near 200th Street Southwest and 28th Avenue West after 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, flames spread into the attic of both units and the exterior. Four adults had escaped the fire.

According to fire officials, firefighters found a man's body on the first floor of one of the units.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries but has since been released.

Crews remained at the scene overnight and into Tuesday morning to monitor hotspots.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from South County Fire.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.