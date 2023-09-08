Deputies investigate deadly drive-by shooting in Snohomish

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Snohomish Thursday evening.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 1600 block of S. Machias Rd. for reports of a drive-by shooting. This area is just southwest of Doc’s Riverside Taphouse.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s dead at the scene.

S. Machias Rd. was closed from Division to OK Mill Rd. for several hours while Major Crimes Unit detectives investigated.

The SCSO is asking anyone with information, video surveillance or dash cam footage to call their tip line at 425-388-3845.

This is a developing story.