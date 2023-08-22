Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigate gunshots fired in Burien

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Burien Monday night.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies received multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of numerous gunshots in the 17900 block of 1st Ave. S. at around 10:33 p.m.

Officers from the Burien Police and additional King County Sheriff's Office deputies swiftly responded to the scene. 

Featured

Lacey Police asking for public's help in locating homicide suspect
article

Lacey Police asking for public's help in locating homicide suspect

 

They discovered an array of shell casings of various calibers strewn across the area. A victim was located at the scene, who told officers he had been seated in his vehicle at a local business when he came under fire. Fortunately, the victim escaped being struck by the bullets.

Details about the victim's age and identity have not been disclosed at this time. Authorities are currently withholding a description of the suspected shooter, as information remains limited.

The KCSO Major Crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation and will continue to actively pursue leads and evidence related to the incident.

Related

Man arrested after throwing rock at Sheriff's cruiser, fighting with deputy in Olympia
article

Man arrested after throwing rock at Sheriff's cruiser, fighting with deputy in Olympia

Deputies arrested a man who threw a rock at a Thurston County Sheriff's cruiser, and then fought with an officer in Olympia Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.