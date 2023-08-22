Deputies investigate gunshots fired in Burien

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Burien Monday night.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies received multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of numerous gunshots in the 17900 block of 1st Ave. S. at around 10:33 p.m.

Officers from the Burien Police and additional King County Sheriff's Office deputies swiftly responded to the scene.

They discovered an array of shell casings of various calibers strewn across the area. A victim was located at the scene, who told officers he had been seated in his vehicle at a local business when he came under fire. Fortunately, the victim escaped being struck by the bullets.

Details about the victim's age and identity have not been disclosed at this time. Authorities are currently withholding a description of the suspected shooter, as information remains limited.

The KCSO Major Crimes unit has taken charge of the investigation and will continue to actively pursue leads and evidence related to the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.