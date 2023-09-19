Deputies search for hit-and-run driver after crash leaves cyclist critically injured

article

A cyclist was critically injured Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Kitsap County.

Deputies said the crash happened at Northeast Evening Star Lane and Hansville Road Northeast between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for the driver who left the scene.

The driver's car is described to be a black vehicle with a missing passenger side mirror, which was left at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center.