Deputies search for hit-and-run driver after crash leaves cyclist critically injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kitsap County
FOX 13 Seattle
Hit-and-run crash in Kitsap County leaves cyclist critically injured on September 19, 2023. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A cyclist was critically injured Tuesday morning after a hit-and-run crash in Kitsap County.  

Deputies said the crash happened at Northeast Evening Star Lane and Hansville Road Northeast between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. 

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for the driver who left the scene. 

The driver's car is described to be a black vehicle with a missing passenger side mirror, which was left at the scene. 

The cyclist was taken to Harborview Medical Center. 