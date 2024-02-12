Deputies searching for violent wanted sex offender believed to be a 'danger to women'

article

King County Sheriff's detectives in the Warrants Unit are asking for the public's help to find convicted sex offender Corey Reece aka 'Corinthians V. Reece'.

The 54-year-old is believed to be in the Seattle area and possibly staying with a woman. Detectives are concerned for the safety of any women he is with because he is accused of strangling two different victims within a month last year.

In August 2023, Reece fled here to Washington state from Dane County, Wisconsin after prosecutors charged him with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and bail jumping.

Madison Police say he admitted to strangling a woman with both hands against a headboard. According to charging documents, the victim told police that "I thought I was going to die because I knew he could kill me".

That same month, SeaTac Police arrested Reece in another strangulation case involving a different woman. Officers say he got angry and attacked the victim, strangled her and told her that he was going to kill her.

He was booked into the King County Jail for second-degree assault. He was released to a halfway house on Electronic Home Detention but was later kicked out and returned to jail.

He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to time served. He was released on Dec. 15, 2023.

Reece did not appear in court on Dec. 27 on his fugitive from justice warrant so he could be returned to face trial in Wisconsin. A Department of Corrections warrant was also issued for his arrest on Jan. 3, 2024 after he failed to comply with the conditions of his release.

The suspect was also convicted in 1992 for second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault. He is also a non-compliant sex offender who will be facing charges for failure to register.

Reece is 5'09, 180 pounds. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

If you know where to find him and wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS or text a tip through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.