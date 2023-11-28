Deputies shoot, kill suspect near Puyallup's South Hill Mall

Pierce County deputies shot and killed a suspected violent felon in Puyallup on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were investigating the suspect of a violent felony. Several deputies stopped the suspect in a vehicle near the 512 on-ramp by the South Hill Mall.

Authorities did not specify what happened, but deputies shot and killed the suspect.

The sheriff's department confirmed all deputies were uninjured.

Investigators closed the road to collect evidence and process the scene.

This is a developing story.