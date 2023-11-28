King County Medical Examiner identifies homicide victim dropped off at hospital in Renton

The King County Medical Examiner has identified the homicide victim dropped off at Valley Medical Center at 4:30 a.m. in Renton on Sunday as 23-year-old Marqell Braezeale-Johnson. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Renton Police say witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, and very little is known about the incident, including where the shooting took place.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, please call 911 and reference case # 23-13587.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.