Police investigate bomb threat at Port Orchard Safeway

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Safeway in Port Orchard on Tuesday.

According to the Port Orchard Police Department (POPD), at around 6:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at a Safeway near the corner of Sidney Rd. SW and SW Sedgwick Rd.

Washington State Patrol

Several minutes after officers arrived, the store’s staff had voluntarily chosen to evacuate the building.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol were called to assist in the investigation.

WSP bomb technicians searched the area, but no device was found.

By around 10:10 a.m., employees returned inside.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the POPD via 911 or by emailing police@portorchardwa.gov.

This is a developing story.