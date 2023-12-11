Deputies: Suspect ‘clings’ to semi-truck to escape arrest, 2 others detained in Vancouver

article

Two suspects were arrested after fleeing from deputies in Vancouver, and a third suspect escaped by clinging to the side of a semi-truck.

Deputies saw a red Toyota Camry driving recklessly around 4:00 a.m. near NE 117th Ave and NE 95th St in Vancouver, Washington. They attempted a traffic stop, but the Camry sped off.

When deputies ran the plates, they learned the car had been reported stolen in Portland just a day prior.

Deputies pursued the car northbound onto SR 503, then the car made a U-turn at NE 179th St. The chase reached speeds topping 100mph, and deputies used stop sticks to blow out the car’s tires.

The car stopped in the intersection at 117th Ave and 76th St, and three suspects got out and ran. Deputies managed to chase down two of them, using Tasers to subdue them. Both were cleared by medical personnel and arrested.

According to a witness account, the third suspect was seen clinging to the side of a semi-truck to escape police. They have not been found yet.

The stolen car was impounded by the sheriff’s office.