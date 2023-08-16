Detectives investigate homicide after rapper shot, killed in North Seattle

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight in North Seattle.

Before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a man shot near the intersection of North 104th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the victim as Cornel Callandret, Jr, aka Lavish Rich.

Investigators told FOX 13 they have no suspect information and it's known what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.