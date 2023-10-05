Detectives seek help identifying woman’s remains found near Lake Tapps; rings could provide clues

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered near Lake Tapps in 2019, and they are hoping someone might recognize the rings she wore on her fingers.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), on Aug. 28, 2019, an excavator clearing debris and garbage on a property near Lake Tapps noticed a blue yard waste bin that was screwed shut. They made the shocking discovery after opening it and dumping out the contents.

The Excavator noticed a blanket in the shape of a person with duct tape wrapped around it. When he shook it, bones and other debris fell out. He immediately called 911, and the PCSD initiated a homicide investigation.

Detectives have not been able to identify her, and are still waiting for DNA evidence to be analyzed.

A forensic anthropologist concluded that the remains belonged to a woman between the ages of 24 to 44-years-old. Her height was also determined to be between 5’1" and 5’7".

Other than the rings on her fingers, detectives believe the woman wore a set of dentures – which is unusual for someone in that age range.

Since the woman’s remains were found wrapped in duct tape-covered blanket inside a bin, investigators believe this was a homicide.

Detectives are asking the public to look at the rings. They appear to be valuable and could possibly be family heirlooms.

Anyone who recognizes the rings, or believes they know the identity of the woman, are asked to call the PCSD. For those who would like to remain anonymous, authorities say the best way to do so is to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.