Dick's Drive-In offering 19 cent burgers for the next three days

Seattle favorite Dick's Drive-In is offering 19-cent burgers from now until Thursday to celebrate the company's 70th anniversary.

The 19 cents pays homage to the original price of the burger in 1954.

The offer is for cheeseburgers and hamburgers, and will be good at a different location each day.

Here's where to get the deal:

Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Wallingford, Broadway and Lake City locations

Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Holman Road, Crossroads, Federal Way locations

Friday, Jan. 25 – Edmonds, Queen Anne, Kent locations

The offer is good for one burger per person, and the person must be present (no grabbing a burger for someone else). The deal is only good at the Drive-In, not on food delivery apps.

You need to go to the designated location on its 19-cent day-- the offer won't apply if you go to the wrong location.

Learn more about the offer here.