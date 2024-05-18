LA district attorney ‘unable to charge’ Sean 'Diddy' Combs over Cassie video

article

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it is aware of the video circulating that alleges to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attacking singer and then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

But the office said if the conduct depicted did occur in 2016, it would be unable to charge Combs "as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," a statement on social media read.

The statutes of limitations for assault or battery in California run from one to three years depending on whether they're charged as misdemeanors or felonies.

The attorney’s office added that they found the images "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

The surfaced security video , which was obtained by CNN and aired Friday, is the latest in a months-long series of public allegations and revelations of physical and sexual violence from the hip-hop mogul.

The video alleges to show the former couple in a lobby at the upscale InterContinental Hotel in Century City, an area adjacent to Beverly Hills.

Dated March 5, 2016, the incident was captured by multiple cameras and showed Diddy throwing his then-partner to the ground as he proceeded to kick her and drag her by her sweatshirt, all while dressed in a towel.

Last November, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy that alleged years of abuse and that it began as soon as their relationship started. The lawsuit was then settled the next day.

The lawsuit alleges Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video. CNN did not say how it obtained the video but noted it verified the location it was shot by comparing the footage to publicly available images of the InterContinental Hotel.

Combs and his legal team have also recently filed motions to dismiss parts of a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman in 1991, and to dismiss all of a lawsuit alleging he and two other men raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. The court filings called both sets of allegations false.

On March 25, Homeland Security Investigations served search warrants on Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami in a sex-trafficking investigation. His lawyer called it "a gross use of military-level force." The investigation is continuing. Combs has not been charged.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and FOX 11 LA contributed.