DNR chief Hilary Franz announces campaign for Washington governor

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz launched her campaign for Washington governor on Wednesday.

Franz, a Democrat, is currently serving as chief of the state’s Department of Natural Resources, where she has served since 2017. She has spent most of her time in that role combating Washington’s worsening wildfire seasons.

"Once in a lifetime is now once a month," says Franz in her campaign announcement video, over footage of wildland firefighters, a burn scar across a lakeside beach, and an image of Seattle choked by wildfire smoke.

Beyond climate-related issues, Franz also points to low wages, unaffordable housing and expensive childcare as the major problems Washingtonians face.

Franz told FOX 13 News in 2020 she considered throwing her hat in the gubernatorial race that year.

"My dad taught me epic progress happens when you work together and put people first," said Franz. "I’m running because we're facing big challenges and anything shy of epic won’t cut it."

She touts achievements like securing a bipartisan $500 million investment from the State Legislature for wildfire prevention, a 20-year Forest Health Strategic Plan, and her Plan for Climate Resilience. Franz says she also helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars to build schools, fund libraries and hospitals statewide.

Franz said she aims to create a comprehensive climate action plan, wrangle in soaring housing and rent costs, expand high-paying jobs and lower costs for working families.

"I’m not a patient person," says Franz in her announcement video, "there’s a lot to do, and we can’t wait."