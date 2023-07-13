Docs: Burglar breaks into elderly couple's home, rapes wife and steals wedding rings

A Parkland man has been charged for breaking into an elderly couple's home near Tacoma, raping a 72-year-old woman and stealing their things—including their wedding rings.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Jose Javier Barragan with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexually-motivated kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree sexually-motivated burglary and eluding police.

According to court documents, Barragan broke into a home near Dash Point early Tuesday morning. A couple in their 70s were asleep in the master bedroom, and the husband was connected to a dialysis machine.

Barragan demanded them to show him where their safe was, and used a belt to tie the husband's hands. He then took the 72-year-old woman to the spare bedroom and raped her, court docs say. According to documents, Barragan reportedly told the woman he had a gun and pressed "something hard" to her head while he raped her. The husband later told investigators he cried because he could not break free and help his wife.

Court docs say the woman returned to the bedroom, followed by Barragan, who demanded their valuables. They told him to just take what he wanted, so Barragan took their cellphones, their wedding rings, Fitbits and AirPods.

The couple called 911 when he left, and authorities were able to track one of the stolen cellphones to a home down in Parkland, near 10th Ave Ct S and 108th St S.

Deputies surveilled the house and spotted a man matching the description given by the victims; court docs say Barragan walked out of the house, got on a dirt bike and sped off. They pursued for several blocks, and Barragan reportedly blew through multiple red lights, before finally pulling over and deputies took him into custody.

While Barragan was being interviewed at the precinct, investigators report he was wearing two golden rings, one of which had 10 diamonds in it—which matched the description given by the victims.

Deputies later served a search warrant on Barragan's place, where they say they found the other stolen goods.

Barragan is currently being held on $2 million bail.