Dolly Parton to perform halftime show for Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in some serious star power for their halftime show this Thanksgiving.

The team announced that country music icon Dolly Parton will be performing for the Salvation Army Red Kittle Kickoff Halftime Show when the Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23.

"I'll see y'all this Thanksgiving!" Parton said in a video posted the team's social media accounts.

Several big names have performed the Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show over the years, including Creed and the Jonas Brothers, but none to the level of Parton.

Parton has earned 51 Grammy nominations throughout her career, the second most of any female artist of all-time, trailing only Beyonce.

The Thanksgiving Day halftime show serves as an official rallying cry for all to donate to the Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettle Campaign.

The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has become the most-watched regular season game of the year, drawing 42 million viewers last year.

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, so switch up your dinner plans accordingly.