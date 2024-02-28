Donald Trump: Tracking civil, criminal charges against former president

article

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it will take up the case regarding former President Donald Trump and whether he can be prosecuted on election interference charges.

Here’s a look at some of the other top probes against the former president.

Trump’s fight to stay on Colorado, Maine ballots

The Supreme Court has yet to decide if Trump could remain on the Colorado ballot after the state’s supreme court ruled that Trump violated the 14th amendment and is ineligible to run for president.

Last December, a divided Colorado Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The justices found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the attack on the Capitol.

However, Justice Elena Kagan was among several justices who wanted to know "why a single state should decide who gets to be president of the United States."

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," wrote the court’s majority. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

The ruling could after effect ballots in Maine where the secretary of state also ruled Trump is ineligible to run for president for violating the 14th amendment.

Classified documents case

Trump has been charged by Special counsel Jack Smith in a federal case in Florida related to the mishandling of classified documents, including sensitive documents on nuclear capabilities. The 40 felony counts against him include charges of retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements.

That historic indictment — the first federal case against a former president — alleges that Trump repeatedly enlisted aides and lawyers to help him hide records demanded by investigators and cavalierly showed off a Pentagon "plan of attack" and classified map.

The top charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Hush money scheme

Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to face criminal charges when he was indicted in New York in March on state charges stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sexual encounters.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Each count is punishable by up to four years in prison, though it’s not clear if a judge would impose any prison time if Trump were convicted.

2020 election in Georgia

For over two years, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia.

She has signaled that any indictments in the case will likely come this month.

The Democratic district attorney’s investigation began shortly after the release of a recording of a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested that Raffensperger could "find 11,780 votes" — just enough to overtake Democrat Joe Biden and overturn Trump’s narrow loss in the state.

But the investigation’s scope broadened considerably after that, and Willis convened a special grand jury to hear testimony from witnesses including high-profile Trump allies, such as attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and high-ranking Georgia officials, such as Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp.

New York civil cases

In addition to his four criminal indictments, a judge has ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties, plus interest, ruling in a civil fraud lawsuit that he lied about his wealth for years as he built the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House.

A New York appellate judge on Wednesday refused to halt collection of Donald Trump’s $454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, leaving the former president less than a month to pay up or secure a bond covering the full amount he owes.

Judge Anil Singh of the state’s mid-level appeals court rejected Trump's offer of a $100 million bond, though he did offer Trump some leeway that could help him secure the necessary bond before New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks to enforce the judgment starting on March 25.

Singh granted an interim stay pausing a provision in the Feb. 16 verdict that barred the Republican presidential front-runner, his company and co-defendants from obtaining loans from New York banks. Trump's lawyers had told the appellate court earlier

Wednesday that the lending ban in Judge Arthur Engoron's decision had made it impossible for him to secure a bond for the full amount.

Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 decision punishes Trump, his company and executives including his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. for scheming to pad his net worth by billions of dollars on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others to make deals and secure loans.

In a separate civil case in federal court in New York, Trump was found liable in May of sexually abusing and defaming former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. The jury rejected Carroll’s claim that Trump had raped her in a dressing room.

Trump was ordered to pay $5 million to Carroll. He has appealed and has adamantly denied her accusations. In July, a federal judge upheld the jury's verdict against Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims that the award was excessive.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

