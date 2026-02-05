Here's everything to know about Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con 2026

The Brief Emerald City Comic Con will return to the Seattle Convention Center from Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8, with a mix of notable screen legends and what the community would deem comic royalty. Guests from around the industry will be in attendance, including notable writers and actors. Tickets grant access to over 400 exhibitors and artists on the show floor, panels and interactive content, late-night after dark parties and events, interactive areas including Family HQ, Cosplay Central and more.



The annual event that transforms downtown Seattle into a massive hub for fans of all things sci-fi, fantasy, anime and gaming is right around the corner.

Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) will return to the Seattle Convention Center from Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 8, with a mix of notable screen legends and what the community would deem comic royalty.

Which guests will be featured?

According to the ECCC website, there are tons of featured guests, along with the guests of honor for the event:

Guests of Honor:

Chris Claremont — American comic book writer and novelist, who played a big role in projects like X-Men, Wolverine, Fantastic Four. Claremont will be there from Thursday through Saturday in Artist Alley.

David Tennant — Scottish actor, known for his roles in Doctor Who, Good Omens, Jessica Jones and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Tennant will be at the event on Friday on the Main Stage - Arch - Level 4.

Hayden Christensen — known for his role as Anikan Skywalker in episodes I-III of Star Wars, will be at the event on Saturday, in the autographing area.

William Shatner — known for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, will be autographing on Friday and Saturday.

Aside from these guests of honor, ECCC traditionally hosts between 100 and 150 "featured guests," which include comic creators, literary/prose authors and Artist Alley participants who are often independent illustrators, painters and writers who sell their work directly to fans.

How can I get tickets?

General admission, VIP tickets and kids tickets can be purchased at emeraldcitycomiccon.com either by single day — Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday — or a 4-day ticket.

As of late January 2026, many premium tiers are selling out, but standard badges are typically still available.

For a single day, prices range from $40 to $80, with Saturday typically being the most expensive and the first day to sell out.

A 4-day pass is $165.

For kids, ages 6 to12-years-old, tickets are significantly discounted at around $25-per-day or $40 for a 4-day pass.

While nearly all VIP bundles are sold out, as of late January, the Cosplay VIP pass is still available for around $265.

Important note: The mailing deadline for badges was Jan. 18, so if tickets are purchased now, they must be picked up in-person at Will Call.

Pro Tip: Download the official ECCC App closer to the show. It’s the best way to track last-minute schedule changes and navigate the two separate convention center buildings.

What is included in the ticket?

Tickets grant access to over 400 exhibitors and artists on the show floor, panels and interactive content, late-night after dark parties and events, interactive areas including Family HQ, Cosplay Central and more.

Where to stay?

According to the ECCC website, hotels can be booked using their discounted hotel block, reserved exclusively for ECCC ticket holders.

"We've negotiated travel discounts and secured a limited number of reduced-rate hotel rooms to make your trip to Seattle affordable. Through the travel experts at Connections Housing, rooms at the group rate are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The secure online housing website is available 24/7, and offers real-time availability with full hotel descriptions, amenity listings, distances from each hotel to the venue, maps, and other information to help make your decision easier. Also, reservation acknowledgments are emailed to you within seconds of confirming the reservation." — ECCC Website

There are two options for hotels: Option 1 books at an official hotel, whereas option 2 gives the opportunity to submit a room block request for 10 or more rooms.

Important note: The deadline for hotel booking is February 2.

Is there any merchandise?

Of course! According to the ECCC website, there's limited merchandise to buy with tickets, but they have much more at their Official Show Store.

What if I can't make the event but still want collectibles?

The ECCC website says, "Couldn’t make it to the con? We’re bringing the magic home to you. Explore hundreds of authentic autographed collectibles of your favorite celebrities, from big screen legends to beloved voice actors. Think signed headshots, posters, and even Funko Pops!"

What if I want to do more than just attend?

If you are interested in hosting a meetup, selling art, working the show, or working press for the event, the deadlines for the Content Creator Application, Press Application and Professional Application are February 19.

How can I stay up to date?

For announcements, special events, new exclusives, when tickets are on sale and all other communications, be sure to sign up for the ECCC newsletter.

The Source: Information from this story came from the Emerald City Comic Con website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.