Police investigate machete attack that injured man in Seattle's Central District

Seattle police are investigating a machete attack that left a man seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Central District.

What we know:

Officers were called around noon to a report of an assault inside a recreational vehicle parked in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police are investigating a machete attack that seriously injured a man in the Central District on Wednesday afternoon. (Seattle Police Department)

Police said the victim ran from the RV to a nearby fire station to get help. Officers located him there, and Seattle Fire Department crews treated him for a serious injury to his hand before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center.

A police K-9 unit attempted to track the suspect from the RV to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and East Yesler Street, but the scent trail ended, police said. Investigators believe the suspect may have left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

Police applied for a search warrant for the RV to collect evidence related to the assault.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation. Those involved have not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

