Seattle woman arrested after punching firefighter, biting officer

A Seattle woman is facing assault charges after punching a firefighter in the face and biting a police officer in the Central District on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, at around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to reports of a combative patient inside a medic van near the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Weller Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was enraged, sitting inside the vehicle, yelling and throwing things into the street.

Police say she screamed at them and used biased and derogatory language toward them. She also punched a Seattle Fire Department medic twice in the face and once in the neck, leaving them with minor injuries.

When officers tried to put her in handcuffs to arrest her for assault, she bit the officer's hand.

The police report said the suspect "made numerous more threats, telling officers that she would kill them and assault them further," and she "brags about assaulting police and not getting charged."

First responders took the 51-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center for a health evaluation. After she was discharged, officers booked her into the King County Jail for third-degree assault.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

