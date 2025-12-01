Police search for shooting suspect after one person dies in Seattle's Central District

The Brief Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting in Seattle's Central District. One person was killed, and officers are searching for the suspect. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning in Seattle's Central District.

What they're saying:

The Seattle Police Department made the first announcement on social media at 8:16 a.m., saying that the shooting happened near the corner of South Jackson Street and Rainier Avenue South.

Authorities initially said one person was injured by gunfire. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, where he later died.

Investigators say the shooting happened at a hookah lounge. Multiple shots were fired after some sort of argument took place, and the victim was shot in the back.

The suspect has not been arrested. Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

