The Brief Three suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing a man at gunpoint after driving him from Spokane to Seattle. The victim was assaulted and robbed of $180, medication, and clothes in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. Police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line.



Police arrested three suspects after they drove a man from Spokane to Seattle, and then robbed him at gunpoint once they got there.

The backstory:

Seattle police got a call from a man Thursday afternoon, saying two men and woman who gave him a ride had assaulted and robbed him.

The victim told police he gave the suspects $65 for gas before leaving Spokane, expecting to be dropped off in Redmond. However, the suspects drove straight to Seattle.

Once they arrived in the Chinatown-International District, the suspects allegedly struck the victim in the face with a handgun and repeatedly punched him inside the car.

The woman, who had the handgun, demanded the victim's money and threatened to shoot him, police said. They reportedly made off with $180 in cash and a bag containing the victim's medication and clothes.

Eventually, the victim was able to break free and exited the car near 7th Avenue South and South Main Street, where police were later called. The suspects fled the scene in a black Dodge, according to SPD.

After searching the area, officers located the suspects' car and arrested three suspects: a 32-year-old man, a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. They were booked into King County Jail for investigation of robbery and kidnapping.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Traveling through SEA Airport during US government shutdown? Here's what to know

WA's Labor Mountain Fire burns through $1M in tax dollars per day

WWII-era grenade brought into Tacoma, WA police headquarters for disposal

Judge dismisses lawsuit over naked baby on Nirvana album cover

Idaho judge bars the release of graphic photos from crime scene where Bryan Kohberger killed 4

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.