Police seek suspect in Seattle hit-and-run crash with Lime bike

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured a 30-year-old woman riding a Lime bike in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Wednesday night. The incident occurred near Broadway and E Pine St, where the woman was struck by a car; she was treated for a leg injury and transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash or the suspect to contact Seattle Police's non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011.



Police officers are looking for the suspect of a hit-and-run that injured a woman in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to reports of a bicycle collision near Broadway and E Pine St at 8:25 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a leg injury.

Firefighters treated the woman's injuries, and then medical personnel transported her by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities say the woman is stable, but in serious condition.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say a car struck the woman while she was Lime biking on Broadway. The driver did not stop to help the woman, and instead drove off.

Anyone with information on the crash or a potential suspect is urged to call Seattle Police's non-emergency line at (206) 625-5011.

