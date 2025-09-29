Woman shot, several pepper sprayed during fight in Seattle's Capitol Hill

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting and pepper spray incident during a fight in Capitol Hill. A woman was shot in the knee and is in serious but stable condition; the suspect fled in a black SUV. Police seek public help to identify the suspect, and tips can be reported to the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line.



Seattle police are investigating after a woman was shot and several others were pepper sprayed during a fight in Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened near Broadway East and East Harrison Street around 4 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located a woman with a gunshot wound to her knee. She was treated at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between a group of people, where several people were pepper sprayed and gunshots rang out, Seattle Police said.

Surveillance video reportedly showed a female suspect firing several shots into the crowd before taking off in a black SUV.

Police didn't locate the suspect, who police say fled before officers got there.

Anyone with information about the suspect or shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

Family calls for 'justice for Sunshine' as plea deal is discussed in graphic Queen Anne assault case

Tolls now in effect for WA's SR-509 Expressway. Here's what to know

Doja Cat announces Seattle tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.