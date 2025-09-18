Man dies after shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police are still searching for a suspect.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

At about 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting near East Pike Street and 10th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

Investigators said he was northbound on 10th Avenue when he was shot, but it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police said they do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

