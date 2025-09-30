Man walks into Seattle hospital after being shot in back

The Brief A man admitted himself to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back on Tuesday. The shooting occurred near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street in Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Police are investigating the incident, with no suspect information available yet.



Police said a man showed up to a Seattle hospital after being shot, and an investigation is underway.

What we know:

The shooting victim admitted himself into the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m.

Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

Officers determined the man was shot near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

Seattle police located two shell casings at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and no suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

