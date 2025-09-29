Seattle leaders to Trump: "Stay out of Seattle"

The Brief Seattle leaders urged President Trump to refrain from deploying federal troops to the city, citing no insurrections or need for intervention. Mayor Harrell plans an executive order to protect local control and is prepared for legal action if federal forces are mobilized. Attorney General Brown criticized Trump's actions as reckless, emphasizing Seattle's safety and strong state protections.



Seattle city leaders delivered a pointed message to President Donald Trump during a press conference Monday amid growing concerns about the possibility of federal troops being deployed to the city: "Stay out of Seattle."

What they're saying:

Standing at City Hall, Mayor Bruce Harrell and Washington Attorney General Nick Brown addressed reporters after President Trump announced over the weekend via social media that he was sending federal troops to Portland—citing what he called "war-ravaged" conditions and attacks on federal facilities.

The mayor pointed to actions in other cities as a warning sign. "We are joined by Attorney General Nick Brown and other elected leaders and public safety leaders to talk about sort of what we’re seeing, what we’ve recently seen in Portland, what we’ve seen in Los Angeles, what’s going on in DC and how it affects our state and our city," Harrell said. "At least I personally believe and professionally believe that Trump’s actions are distinctly un American. To have to consistently sue the federal government for the actions that a President is taking, I will say is absurd. Here in Seattle and here in this state, we are united."

Harrell said he’s already spoken with Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson.

"There are no insurrections here. So I repeat our message to this president is very simple: stay out of Seattle," Harrell said.

While no formal conversation has been had between Seattle and the federal government, Harrell is expected to issue an executive order outlining his plan of action should the White House attempt to mobilize the Washington National Guard within Seattle.

"We do not need the federal government bringing in armored vehicles, semi-automatic weapons, [and] military personnel to make, quote, unquote, us safer," Harrell said. "My executive order make sure that we communicate to all of our communities that we will protect our local control."

He pointed to Seattle’s crime statistics: "Crime is down. Safety is up. Violent crime is down. Property crime is down. Homicides are down 44% … police hiring is three times higher today than a year ago. We are the largest city in the country with an alternative response."

Attorney General Brown did not hold back in his criticism of the former president.

"There is no force in American politics that is more reckless and destructive than the current President of the United States," Brown said.

Brown also pushed back on Trump’s claims about conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

"Seattle is certainly not war-ravaged, neither is Portland," Brown said. "We do not see anything happening here that would lead or generate an insurrection. The escalation that we are seeing in Portland is part of a bigger strategy to continue to push the United States Constitution to the brink until it is rewritten in President Trump’s image. He continues to advance the cause of authoritarianism to target those that he does not like and those that he views as his political opponents."

Dig deeper:

Trump’s comments followed protests outside a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, where hundreds gathered in response to the troop deployment announcement.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi shared a video on X, formerly Twitter: "These are not peaceful protests. These are coordinated attacks by radical extremists and they end now – anyone who threatens or assaults our federal officers will be arrested and charged federally."

Both Harrell and Brown indicated they are prepared to take legal action if necessary.

"The National Guard wears dual hats, and they are often put in very challenging positions," Brown said, acknowledging the legal ambiguity of whether the Guard ultimately answers to the state governor or the president.

"If they are called into duty for what we think is an improper purpose, then we challenge that and go to court," Brown said.

Mayor Harrell emphasized that federal intervention would only increase tensions.

"His strategy—and I’m referring to President Trump—only serves to escalate tensions and continue to breed mistrust," Harrell said. "Our message today is very clear: stay out of Seattle."

Harrell also took aim at Trump’s threats about the 2026 FIFA World Cup. "I’m going to assume, like many things the President says, they’re simply words," Harrell said. "Actually, Seattle is one of the leading cities of the host cities. There’s absolutely no data to suggest we’re not one of the leading cities to be prepared."

When asked what message they had for immigrants and refugees in the city, and the uncertainty felt in the community as a response to federal troops Harrell emphasized support.

"We’ve been working with, meeting with, collaborating with many community based organizations such as One America making sure that they have any tools that they need," Harrell said, noting the city has increased its Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs budget by 70%.

Brown said Washington state still has some of the strongest protections in the country.

"Not a damn thing has changed in Washington State law in eight months, despite the executive orders," Brown said. "Fear is the point from this White House, that is true for Donald Trump...that is exactly what they are trying to create in this city and in this country. To have the President United States who leads with that instinct is incredibly saddening for all of us, so we as government officials need to do everything we can to make sure people's rights and laws or freedoms are protected."

FOX 13 has reached out to the Washington State Republican Party for comment. We are still waiting to hear back.

